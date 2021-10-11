Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

