HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.