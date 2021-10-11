Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

