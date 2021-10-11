Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 456,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

