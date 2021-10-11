Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCMLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 45,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

