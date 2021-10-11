Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $229.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.21.

HON opened at $217.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 72,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

