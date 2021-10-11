Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $644,522.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00060674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00124208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,460.93 or 0.99755671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.68 or 0.06126011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

