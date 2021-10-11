Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 81.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

