Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 606,148 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

