Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

