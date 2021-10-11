Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

