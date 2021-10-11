Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.