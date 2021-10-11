Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

