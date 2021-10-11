HS Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,659,491 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,808,000. Best Buy makes up 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.