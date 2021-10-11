HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2,868.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

