HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

HUBS stock opened at $679.87 on Monday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,775,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

