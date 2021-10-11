Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,109. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

