HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 31,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. HUYA has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

