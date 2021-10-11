HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.