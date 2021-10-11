Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HYVE. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.04. The company has a market cap of £291.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.