Hyve Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $1.28 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

