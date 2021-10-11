Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $30.39

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $29.23. Icosavax shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Research analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.