Ignition Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 496.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 1,062.1% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $422,054.51 and $6,663.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.31 or 0.99773695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00511570 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,479,332 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,160 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

