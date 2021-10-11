Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.18. 9,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,146. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

