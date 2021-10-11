Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

