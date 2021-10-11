IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.