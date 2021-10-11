IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 403,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $508.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

