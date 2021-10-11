IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $356.99. 2,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.