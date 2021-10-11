IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LendingTree worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.89. 3,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,446. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

