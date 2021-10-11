ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $171,026.91 and approximately $96,907.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,656,976 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

