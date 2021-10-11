ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 4,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,226,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

