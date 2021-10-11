Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

