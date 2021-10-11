ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

