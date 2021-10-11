ING Groep’s (ING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

