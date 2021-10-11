Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

