Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($194.98).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Zwillenberg purchased 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.81).

LON DMGT opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,091.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 987.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

