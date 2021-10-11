Insider Buying: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Acquires A$499,999.50 in Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Justin Werner bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,999.50 ($357,142.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.90.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Nickel Mines’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Nickel Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

