Insider Buying: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Insider Purchases £107,499.04 in Stock

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) insider Keith Richard Mullins purchased 104,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £107,499.04 ($140,448.18).

Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. Octopus AIM VCT 2’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

