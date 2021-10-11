Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Sells $30,578.10 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.95 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.