Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

LON BNZL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,395 ($31.29). 91,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,580.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,462.76. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.