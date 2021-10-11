Insider Selling: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $60,889.50 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $60,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

