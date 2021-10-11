Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kforce stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

