Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $1,639,396.67 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.
PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 181.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.