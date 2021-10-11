Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $1,639,396.67 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 181.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

