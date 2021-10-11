Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

