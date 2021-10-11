Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of INSI stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

