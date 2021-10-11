International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $143.76. 27,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

