International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 245 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.36 ($2.94).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 180.98 ($2.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

