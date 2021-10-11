International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

