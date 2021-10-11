International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 533,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $54.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

