Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 9.4% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.34. 1,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.